PM Internship Scheme Draws Over 1.55 Lakh Registrations

In a powerful response to youth unemployment, the newly launched Prime Minister Internship Scheme portal has attracted an astounding 155,109 candidates within just one day of its unveiling.
Announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget, the scheme is designed to connect young job seekers with companies actively seeking fresh talent.
As of now, 193 companies have listed internship opportunities on the platform, including prominent players such as Jubilant Foodworks, Maruti Suzuki India, Larsen & Toubro, Muthoot Finance, and Reliance Industries. This initiative has garnered participation from diverse sectors, including Oil, Gas & Energy, Travel & Hospitality, Automotives, and Banking.
Amidst criticism from opposition parties regarding the government’s handling of unemployment, this initiative aims to provide concrete pathways for young people to acquire valuable work experience.
A government source stated, “The scheme builds a bridge between companies looking for talent and youth seeking opportunities.”
Internships are offered across 24 sectors and over 20 fields, covering critical areas such as operations management, production, maintenance, and sales.
With opportunities available in 737 districts across 37 states and union territories, the program represents a sweeping effort to engage and empower the youth.
Through this scheme, top companies are providing positions that not only help bridge skill gaps but also enhance employment prospects.
The government's proactive initiatives are viewed as essential steps in reducing unemployment and fostering long-term opportunities for the youth in India’s rapidly evolving job market.