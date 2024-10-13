PM Modi-Chaired CCS Gives Nod To New Missile Testing Range

In a significant boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the establishment of a new missile testing range in the Nagayalanka area of Andhra Pradesh. This decision comes at a time when Indian defence researchers are actively engaged in developing a variety of tactical missile systems.
Government sources revealed that the new missile range will primarily facilitate the test firing of various tactical missile systems, including surface-to-air missiles and anti-tank missiles, as well as other projects spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
During its recent meeting, the CCS also endorsed several major proposals from the armed forces. These include the acquisition of 31 Predator drones from the United States and the construction of two nuclear submarines as part of the Project ATV, aimed at enhancing the Indian Navy's strategic submarine capabilities. Furthermore, the committee approved plans for building infrastructure to support the forces, along with initiatives to develop space-based capabilities.
The DRDO is reportedly at an advanced stage of developing a range of weapon systems for the defense forces, encompassing Very Short Range Air Defence Systems, man-portable anti-tank guided missiles, quick reaction surface-to-air missile systems, and vertical launched short-range air defense systems, among others in the tactical domain. The organization will also play a crucial role in the construction of the nuclear submarines recently cleared by the CCS, underscoring its pivotal role in bolstering India's defense readiness.