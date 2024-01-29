PM Modi Looks Forward To 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' With 'Exam Warriors'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi eagerly anticipates the gathering of 'exam warriors' at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' scheduled for Monday.
"Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" PM Modi expressed on X.
Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the broader 'Exam Warriors' movement, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at fostering a stress-free atmosphere for young individuals.
Earlier today, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, held a press conference discussing PM Modi's unique interactive program, Pariksha Pe Charcha. This initiative provides an opportunity for students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and overseas to engage with the Prime Minister, addressing and overcoming the stress associated with examinations, and celebrating life as an Utsav.
Speaking with ANI, Dr. Sarkar highlighted the successful organization of this event for the past six years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was conducted online and telecast on Doordarshan and major TV channels.
Dr. Sarkar revealed that the fifth and sixth editions of PPC returned to a town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Last year (2023), a staggering 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents enthusiastically participated in the contests.
Providing details about the 7th edition, Dr. Sarkar mentioned a massive registration of 2.26 crore on the MyGov portal. This underscores the extensive enthusiasm among students nationwide, showcasing their eagerness to participate in this distinctive event and interact with the Prime Minister.
Dr. Sarkar disclosed that this year's Pariksha Pe Charcha will take place on January 29, 2024, starting from 11 a.m. in a town hall format at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Nearly 3000 participants will interact with the Prime Minister during the program.
Special guests for the main event include two students and a teacher from each of the States and UTs, along with winners of the Kala Utsav. Additionally, a hundred students from the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) across the country will attend the event for the first time.
Dr. Sarkar explained that participants in the contest were selected through an online MCQ competition on the MyGov portal held between December 11 and January 12, 2023. Students from classes 6 to 12, teachers, and parents were chosen based on their questions. They will receive a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit, including the Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, authored by the Prime Minister, along with a certificate.
The overarching goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's program is to offer support to students in overcoming examination stress while equipping teachers and parents to better manage the stressful exam environment.