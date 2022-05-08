PM Modi Reviews Implementation of the National Education Policy 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Saturday.

PM Modi said that the implementation of NEP 2020 in the last two years since its launch has seen many initiatives being unrolled to achieve the objectives of access, equity, inclusivity and quality, as laid down under the policy.

The Prime Minister was apprised of the work on formulation of the National Curriculum Framework, under the guidance of the National Steering Committee. In school education, initiatives like quality ECCE in Balavatika, NIPUN Bharat, Vidya Pravesh, examination reforms and innovative pedagogies like Art-Integrated Education, toy-based pedagogy are being adopted for better learning outcomes and holistic development of children.

Modi also stressed about a hybrid system of online and offline learning to be developed to avoid overexposure to the technology of school-going children.

Meanwhile, the prime minister was also informed that the guidelines for Multiple Entry-Exit for flexibility and lifelong learning, along with the launch of Academic Bank of Credit on the Digilocker platform will now make it possible for students to study at their convenience and choice.

Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan, other senior ministers and officials from the education ministry, UGC and NCERT were present in the meeting.

