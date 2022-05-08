Arunachal To Dedicate Museum To Unsung Heroes Of Freedom Struggle

The government of Arunachal Pradesh announced a state-of-the-art museum dedicated to the unsung heroes of the state who took part in India’s freedom struggle.

As a part of the state government’s efforts to protect the existing war sites across the state, several memorials will also be constructed, an official statement read.

The statement added that a proposal to make freedom fighters from Arunachal a part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Museum will be forwarded to Gujarat.

The decision to build a museum and war memorials was taken during a meeting of a core committee that was formed by the state government at Namsai. It was chaired by the deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.