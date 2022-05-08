Arunachal To Dedicate Museum To Unsung Heroes Of Freedom Struggle

The government of Arunachal Pradesh announced a state-of-the-art museum dedicated to the unsung heroes of the state who took part in India’s freedom struggle.
As a part of the state government’s efforts to protect the existing war sites across the state, several memorials will also be constructed, an official statement read.
The statement added that a proposal to make freedom fighters from Arunachal a part of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Museum will be forwarded to Gujarat.
The decision to build a museum and war memorials was taken during a meeting of a core committee that was formed by the state government at Namsai. It was chaired by the deputy chief minister Chowna Mein.
Speaking there, Mein said that the state had a good opportunity to write its own history with the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrating 75 years of India’s independence.
He also pitched a research cell to be set up at the Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh for further study on the state’s history and other aspects.
In addition, a 15-day festival will be organized by the state government this year to pay tribute to the freedom fighters with theatre shows and other cultural activities to take place, the statement further read.