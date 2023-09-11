Portal for Final Admission into 4-Year UG Courses in Assam to be Opened Today

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday informed that the Assam Higher Education Admission portal for the final round of admission into four-year undergraduate degree courses will begin from today.
Posting the notice from the Office of the Director of Higher Education on X, Pegu wrote, “Assam Higher Education Admission portal will be opened today for final round of admissions into 4 Year Undergraduate Degree Courses.”
The notice added a time-line according to which the portal will be opened till September 17 and the department has asked all higher educational institutions in Assam offering UG programmes to strictly comply with the time-line as mentioned in the notice.
The following in the time-line that is to be followed by the institutions and the candidates:
September 11: Date for cancellation of admission of students who have communicated to the Institutions about admission to other Institutions through CUET or other means of selection.
September 12-14: Dates for submitting the application to the Assam Higher Education Admission Portal
September 13-15: Spot Admissions (Offline) subject to the vacancy of seats
September 11-15: Updation of Fee Waiver Details in the portal
September 16-17: Final modification/correction/updation of discrepancies in admissions, if any, to be done in the portal.