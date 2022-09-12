Four-Year UG Courses Will Start From 2023: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said four-year undergraduate courses will start next year in the state.

He said, “Four-year undergraduate courses will be started in colleges of the state from next year. The government has been taking various steps for earning knowledge through the education system. The state government will provide full cooperation in various aspects including up gradation of infrastructure, recruitment of faculty to facilitate to introduce post-graduate classes at Sonari College so that the college become a full-fledged post-graduate college.”

“The colleges of the state should play a vital role in the implementation of new education policy (NEP). Every university in the state is preparing itself to launch the new education policy from next year,” he added.