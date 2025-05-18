Professor G.D. Sharma, VC of USTM, Elected President of Indian Academy of Social Sciences

Professor G.D. Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been elected as the President of the Indian Academy of Social Sciences (IASS), following the recently held national-level election. Dedicated to the advancement of social science research and policy dialogue in India, the IASS will now see Professor Sharma at its helm, with him set to assume responsibilities soon.

Previously, Professor Sharma also served as the President of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), showcasing his long-standing commitment to higher education and academic leadership in the country.

His election to this prestigious post comes as a recognition of his academic excellence, impactful leadership, and lifelong dedication to the promotion of higher education and social sciences. With several decades of experience and a distinguished academic career, Professor Sharma has played a transformative role in shaping the landscape of education and research in the region and beyond.

Speaking on his election, Professor Sharma stated, "It is a great honour to serve as the President of the Indian Academy of Social Sciences. I look forward to working with scholars and institutions across the country to strengthen research and foster innovation in the field."

His appointment is also expected to bolster USTM's growing contribution to social sciences at the national level.

Commenting on the development, USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque said, "This news has made the entire university community proud. Under Professor Sharma's leadership, we believe the Academy will witness enhanced research and policy progress."

Notably, Professor G.D. Sharma is a senior researcher and educationist with extensive experience in the field of social sciences. Under his leadership, USTM has emerged as a prominent institution in India's higher education landscape.

