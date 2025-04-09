USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque’s Bail Extended Till April 25

The interim bail of University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, in connection with a case registered at Dhekiajuli Police Station, has been extended till April 25. The hearing on Wednesday remained inconclusive as the case diary was unavailable.

Hoque was re-arrested in March this year in connection with the Dhekiajuli Police Station case number 55/2025. He was taken into custody by Sonitpur Police from Sribhumi District Jail following a production warrant issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, Sribhumi.

The case, filed by Mukshed Alom, includes charges under IPC Sections 318(4), 316(5), and 336(3), along with Section 11(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

As per reports, Hoque will be produced before the Tezpur court on March 13, 2025. His arrest follows multiple legal battles despite securing stay orders from the Gauhati High Court in three other cases registered at Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Gossaigaon police stations.

Earlier, Hoque and five of his associates were in judicial custody at Sribhumi Jail. However, only he has been transferred to Dhekiajuli for further investigation.

