'Superman: Legacy': David Corenswet Cast as New Superman In James Gunn's Next

We have a new Superman! Hollywood actor David Corenswet has been chosen to wear the red cape in James Gunn’s upcoming film 'Superman: Legacy', replacing Henry Cavill, while Rachel Brosnahan will be seen as Lois Lane.
According to media reports, the decision comes after the two were among the few selected to test in front of DC co-chairs Peter Safran and Gunn in full costume and makeup for the parts.
Henry Cavill had previously portrayed the role of the Clark Kent in DC Comics 'Man of Steel', 'Batman vs Superman', 'Justice League'.
Gunn had mentioned that he wanted to project a younger version of the caped crusader and had been searching for months the news leads for this new franchise. With the two roles now locked up, Gunn will now look to fill the shoes of Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor as well as other supporting characters like Kent's friend Jimmy Olsen,
However, an official confirmation by Warner Bros is yet to be announced in next month’s Comic-Con in San Diego.
'Superman: Legacy' is all set to hit the theatres on July 11, 2025.
The project was announced earlier this year when Gunn and Safran laid out their plan for the first phase of this revamped slate and 'Superman: Legacy' was front and centre as the project that would help launch this strategy.