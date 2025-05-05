Question Paper Leak Row: 9 Govt. School Principals Suspended Across Assam

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has issued suspension orders to nine principals and one subject teacher of government higher secondary schools across the state. They are accused of involvement in leaking question papers of various subjects of the Higher Secondary First Year Examination.

Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education, Assam, signed separate suspension orders for the principals. Notably, all of them had earlier been served show-cause notices in connection with the same matter. However, they either failed to submit satisfactory responses or did not respond at all. In light of this, suspension orders have now been issued with immediate effect.

Among those suspended is Dr. Rohit Chandra Rabha, Principal of Narengkati Higher Secondary School in Sonitpur district, and Sandhya Bezbora, Principal of PM Shri Kathiatali HS School in Nagaon district. Mrs. Bezbora is also allegedly involved in the question paper leak of the recently held HS First Year Examination.

The suspended individuals also include Himani Dutta, a subject teacher of Baguan HS School in Goalpara, who is allegedly linked to the leak of the Advanced Assamese question paper.

In Dhemaji district, Kabita Chutia, Principal of Bordoloni HS School; Chakraborty Borgohain, Principal of Dhemaji Girls’ Senior Secondary School; and Gopiram Doley, Principal of West Jonai Senior Secondary School, have been suspended.

In Majuli, Lilamoni Borgohain, Principal of Kamalabari Satra HS School, has been suspended. In Dhubri, Moinul Haque Mandal, Principal of Lakhiganj HS School, and Pradip Kalita, In-charge Principal of Rangiya Girls’ HS School, have also been suspended.

The ASSEB has instructed the respective district Inspectors of Schools to assume the role of acting principals in the affected institutions until further notice.

