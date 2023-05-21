Teachers From 36,000 Schools Across Assam To Return Tabs To Govt

The Assam State Primary Teacher's Association (ASPTA) has announced that teachers from 36,000 schools across the state will be returning the tablets which were earlier provided by the Assam Government for both students and teachers in order to have access to high-quality digital resources that promote active learning.
The move comes as a form of protest against the government's alleged disregard for the non-cooperation of primary teachers and their demands for the creation of the post of headmaster in primary schools.
The tablets are to be submitted to the Primary Education Officer in their respective blocks. The association accuses the government of failing to address their concerns, despite several rounds of discussions.
A teachers' Conference was held recently, during which the demand for the post of headmaster in primary schools took center stage. The conference reiterated the need for this position to be established, emphasizing its importance in ensuring effective administration and quality education at the primary level.
The teacher’s association representatives expressed their disappointment with the government's failure to fulfill its promise in this regard. In response, the association has decided to suspend cooperation with the government's Shiksha Sethu app until the creation of the headmaster position is achieved.
Furthermore, primary teachers have decided to refuse additional work assigned by the government until their demand is met. They argue that the lack of a headmaster in primary schools hampers their ability to perform their duties effectively.