Assam HSLC Compartmental Results 2025 to be Declared Tomorrow

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has announced that the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Compartmental Examination 2025 will be declared on June 16, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The exams were conducted in May 2025 across various centers in the state.

According to the official notification issued by ASSEB, the results will be available in digital format and can be accessed online through the official website https://sebaonline.org. Students can also check their marks via the ASSEB Results App, available on the Google Play Store.

To view their results, students must enter their roll number and number as provided on their admit card. For instance, a candidate with Roll No. C25 and Number 0012 must enter: Roll: C25-0012

In addition to the online access, a PDF version of the digital Results Gazette will be made available for schools. School heads and educational institutions can verify student results using both the official website and mobile app. In case of any discrepancies, institutions have been advised to reach out directly to the ASSEB Division-I office for verification.

The official Certificate-cum-Marksheet in hard copy will be distributed to the candidates at a later date. Schools are instructed to ensure that the results are verified and the digital gazette is properly disseminated among their students.

This announcement is crucial for thousands of students who appeared in the compartmental exams, offering them another opportunity to qualify for higher education or vocational pathways.