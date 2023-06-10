Education

Relief For Students: Gauhati Varsity Introduces CGPA x 10 Formula for Non-CBCS Students

The university has allowed the use of CGPA fair value and introduced the CGPA x 10 formula for calculating cumulative grades.
Swagata Bora

In a significant move, the Gauhati University has announced relief for students under the non-CBCS (Choice Based Credit System) courses.

The university has allowed the use of CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) fair value and introduced the CGPA x 10 formula for calculating cumulative grades. This decision aims to provide equitable opportunities for students and promote academic excellence.

CGPA is a grading system which is used by boards and universities to measure the overall academic achievement of a student.

Commonly in most of the colleges and universities the equivalent percentage is calculated by multiplying 9 or 9.5 as a multiplier. Thus, including 10 as a multiplier for percentage calculation will definitely be a grace for the students under non-CBCS UG courses.

Gauhati University
Choice Based Credit System

