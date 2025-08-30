RGU Makes History With 22-Foot Gavel; SC Judge Highlights Cybercrime Threats

In a landmark moment for Assam’s higher education landscape, The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) unveiled one of India’s largest gavels on Saturday. The 22-foot-long wooden gavel, crafted by RGU’s Fine Arts students, was inaugurated by Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge of the Supreme Court of India, in the presence of eminent dignitaries, faculty members, and thousands of students.
The monumental gavel — with an 8-foot hammer and a base circumference of nearly 12 feet — is not only a record-setting piece of craftsmanship but also a symbolic representation of justice, fairness, and equity.
Call for Comprehensive Cybercrime Law
Delivering the keynote address on “Digital Arrest and Privacy Rights: Navigating Law Enforcement in the Era of Surveillance”, Justice Mehta underlined the growing menace of online frauds and AI-driven scams.
“Fraudsters are increasingly resorting to digital arrests and sophisticated cybercrimes, making them one of the most insidious threats of our times. We need a comprehensive cybercrime law. The largest gavel at RGU stands as an epitome of justice,” Justice Mehta said, stressing the need for international cooperation and mass awareness to combat cross-border cyber threats.
He further noted that legislation alone cannot address the issue, emphasizing the role of the media, law students, and citizens in creating awareness against digital exploitation.
A Symbol of Justice and Education
Although unable to attend in person, Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar of the Gauhati High Court sent a congratulatory voice message for the occasion.
“Every student who sees this gavel on campus will be inspired to think of law not just as a career, but as a commitment. Whether you choose the courtroom or public service, let this gavel remind you that fairness, integrity, and courage must guide your path,” Justice Kumar said, lauding RGU’s vision of “creating global excellence rooted in justice.”
Distinguished Gathering
The event witnessed the presence of Dr. A. K. Pansari, Chancellor of RGU; A. K. Modi, Pro-Chancellor; Prof. A. K. Buragohain, Vice Chancellor, along with senior members of the Gauhati High Court including Advocate General of Assam and BCCI General Secretary Devajit Lon Saikia, Registrar General Raktim Duarah, and Senior Advocate Angshuman Bora, among others.
Justice Mehta also interacted with law students in an engaging Q&A session and joined a plantation drive on the university campus to mark his visit.
A Historic Milestone for Assam
The unveiling of the giant gavel marks a milestone for Royal Global University, reinforcing its position as a premier institution in Northeast India. The unique installation is expected to become a source of inspiration for aspiring lawyers and a landmark symbol of justice in the region.
