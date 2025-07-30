Royal Global University Inaugurates ‘Deeksharambh’ to Welcome New Students

The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Deeksharambh’, a comprehensive 21-day Student Induction Programme designed to welcome and orient the incoming batch of the academic year 2025–2026.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by the presence of Bimal Bora, Minister of Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprises and Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam, who attended as the Chief Guest. Renowned Odissi dancer and Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Sujata Mohapatra graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour.

Also present at the ceremony were Dr. A. K. Pansari, Chancellor of RGU; A. K. Modi, Pro-Chancellor; Prof. (Dr.) Alak K. Buragohain, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Emeritus Professor, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity; along with other senior faculty and dignitaries.

Addressing a packed auditorium of newly admitted students, Bimal Bora shared inspiring anecdotes from his own student life and urged the youth to make the most of their academic journey. “As you step into this exciting academic journey, fuel your motivation with curiosity and purpose, let your values guide every decision, embrace the entrepreneurial spirit of innovation and resilience, and stand tall with independence and unwavering confidence,” said the Minister. He emphasized discipline, hard work, and strong values as essential elements in achieving excellence, while also commending RGU for fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment.

In his address, Chancellor Dr. A. K. Pansari highlighted the importance of social sensitivity and environmental awareness. He urged the students to be compassionate and conscious citizens. “In today’s rapidly changing world, a degree is merely a license, it is your attitude, innovation, and ability to think out of the box that will truly set you apart. Utilize every moment in the best way. The real issue is not lack of time, but lack of direction and interest, we all have the same twenty-four hours,” he said. Dr. Pansari also called upon students to contribute to restoring India’s lost glory in a time when global peace faces growing threats.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Alak K. Buragohain extended a heartfelt welcome to the students and encouraged them to embrace the journey ahead with openness and determination. He emphasized the significance of fostering a campus culture that is safe, inclusive, and respectful. “Choose academic programmes that align with your passions, strengths, and long-term goals,” Buragohain advised, underscoring the university’s focus on excellence, innovation, and holistic growth.

The 21-day induction programme will feature interactive sessions with a diverse set of eminent personalities and thought leaders including Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam; Rakkam A Sangma, Education Minister of Meghalaya; Prof. Gobardhan Das from IISER, Bhopal; Brig. Abani Kumar Pait (Retd); Harmeet Singh, IPS, DGP, Assam; Bhagirathi Panda of ICSSR, Shillong; Sonali Ghosh, IFS; Jahnabi Phookan, Director, Jungle Travels India; actor Ravi Sharma; Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, Chairperson and MD of Pride East Entertainment Ltd.; Mamta Agarwal, Secretary General of AIU; and Purnima Sharma, MD, BCIL, among others.

