Forbes Top 25 Richest Indians: Richest Indian Billionaires

India is a large country, and all kinds of people reside here. While there are some people living on the streets, it is also a country with a lot of billionaires. Forbes has launched its annual list of the country’s 100 richest billionaires, and according to the list, the combined wealth of India’s 100 richest grew by $25 billion to touch $800 billion. The net worth mentioned is based on the data from 2022 available on their respective Forbes profiles. According to Forbes data, the cumulative net worth of the top 10 richest stands at $385.2 billion, up 15.1 percent from 2021.

The report noted that the rise was mainly due to a record-breaking feat by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, whose wealth doubled this year to $150 billion, making him the richest Indian and replacing Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani at the top of the list. In this list, we have mentioned the top 25 richest Indian people according to Forbes.