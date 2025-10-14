Royal Global University Chancellor Receives Prestigious National Education Award

Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor of The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) and Chairman of Royal Global School, Guwahati, has been honoured with the prestigious Education World (EW) Extraordinary Achievement in Education Leadership Award 2025–26. The award was presented at a grand ceremony held in New Delhi today by EducationWorld in association with the EW India School Rankings Awards (ISRA).

Speaking on receiving the accolade, Dr. Pansari expressed gratitude, stating, “This recognition by EducationWorld is a reflection of our collective commitment to redefining the learning experience and empowering young minds to lead with knowledge, integrity, and compassion.” In addition to the award, Dr. Pansari was inducted into the Education World Hall of Fame of Indian Education, an honour reserved for leaders who have significantly transformed the country’s educational landscape.

From a successful chartered accountant to a visionary educationist, Dr. Pansari has devoted his career to establishing institutions that combine academic excellence with human values. Today, the Royal Group of Institutions caters to over 13,000 students under the guidance of 950 faculty members, offering a multidisciplinary education spanning KG to PG and PhD programs. The institutions under his leadership have become centres of innovation, research, and holistic development, attracting students from across India and abroad.

Beyond academics, Dr. Pansari’s philanthropic efforts through the Gyan Sagar Foundation, the social wing of the Royal Group, have had a far-reaching impact. The Foundation has implemented large-scale welfare initiatives such as food distribution drives under the project Royal Anna Seva, free medical services, and COVID-19 relief efforts, benefiting thousands of underprivileged individuals.

The Education World Extraordinary Achievement Awards recognise individuals whose visionary leadership and exceptional contributions have significantly advanced education in India. The 2025–26 ceremony brought together prominent educationists, policymakers, and institutional heads from across the nation, celebrating excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership in education.

Also Read: Royal Global University Inaugurates ‘Deeksharambh’ to Welcome New Students