Royal Global University Welcomes Cricket Star Riyan Parag as Brand Ambassador

Royal Global University (RGU) is thrilled to announce the onboarding of Riyan Parag, the acclaimed national-level cricketer from Assam, Northeast India, as its Brand Ambassador. The partnership was officially launched today during a special signing ceremony held on the university campus.
The event began with a welcome speech by Dr. AK Buragohain, Chairperson-Academics, who underscored the importance of this partnership for the university and the community. RGU Chancellor Dr. AK Pansari followed with a keynote address, highlighting the university’s vision and the significance of this new alliance.
“Today marks a monumental step for Royal Global University. By welcoming Riyan Parag into our family, we are not just associating with a sports icon, but with a symbol of dedication, hard work, and excellence. Riyan’s journey from Assam to the national cricket stage embodies the aspirations of countless young minds. His presence will undoubtedly inspire our students to dream big and achieve greatness. We are proud to have him as our Brand Ambassador, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring,” said Dr. Pansari.
Riyan Parag expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, “I am deeply honoured to be associated with Royal Global University. This institution’s commitment to fostering education and personal growth resonates with my own journey in cricket. I am excited to be part of the University’s flagship campaign ‘Northeast Can’t Wait. Join the Change,’ and I look forward to inspiring students to pursue their dreams with the same passion and determination that has driven me in my career.”
The event also included the formal signing of the partnership documents by Riyan Parag and Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth & Strategy. Executive Vice President Ankur Pansari expressed his confidence and joy at this new development, stating, “Riyan Parag embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence. His journey is an inspiration to all, and we are delighted to have him as our Brand Ambassador. This partnership will undoubtedly energize our university community and enhance our brand’s visibility and appeal among the youth.”
Riyan Parag will play a central role in the second phase of the university’s ongoing campaign “Padho! Kuch Bano. Padhega Northeast Badhega Northeast.” This phase, dubbed “Northeast Can’t Wait. Join the Change,” aims to inspire students from the Northeast to pursue higher studies with urgency and enthusiasm. Royal Global University, with its core message “Change Begins Here,” supported by a substantial 100 Cr+ scholarships initiative, is at the heart of this campaign.
The event concluded with a networking session, where students, faculty, and guests had the opportunity to interact with Riyan Parag. The excitement and optimism were palpable as attendees expressed their eagerness to see the positive changes this partnership would bring to the university and the wider community.
About Royal Global University:
Located in Assam, Royal Global University is dedicated to fostering an environment of academic excellence and holistic development. With a diverse range of programs and a commitment to innovation and inclusivity, RGU aims to empower students to become leaders and change-makers in their chosen fields.
About Riyan Parag:
Riyan Parag is a celebrated cricketer from Assam, known for his remarkable performance in domestic and international cricket. Representing Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, he has earned a reputation as one of the top emerging players in the country. His association with Royal Global University marks a significant step in his journey both as an athlete and a scholar.