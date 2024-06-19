Royal Global University Welcomes Cricket Star Riyan Parag as Brand Ambassador

“Today marks a monumental step for Royal Global University. By welcoming Riyan Parag into our family, we are not just associating with a sports icon, but with a symbol of dedication, hard work, and excellence. Riyan’s journey from Assam to the national cricket stage embodies the aspirations of countless young minds. His presence will undoubtedly inspire our students to dream big and achieve greatness. We are proud to have him as our Brand Ambassador, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring,” said Dr. Pansari.