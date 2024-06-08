SAPE Education Fair Returns to Guwahati on June 8th & 9th at Taj Vivanta

The SAPE Education Fair, renowned as India's premier admission fair, is set to return to Guwahati on June 8th and 9th, 2024, hosted at the Taj Vivanta. Organized by SAPE Events & Media Pvt. Ltd., this fair serves as a comprehensive platform for students to delve into diverse career opportunities and engage with top educational institutions.
Over 50 Esteemed Institutions to Offer Specialized Courses
This year's edition boasts participation from over 50 esteemed educational institutions across India, offering specialized professional courses in fields such as engineering, hospitality, communication, IT, nursing, architecture, and other emerging domains. Students will have the invaluable opportunity to engage in one-on-one guidance sessions with representatives from these institutions, gaining clarity on the application process and resolving any queries they may have.
Indian Maritime University Makes Debut Appearance
A notable highlight of the 2024 fair is the debut participation of the Indian Maritime University, enriching students with insights into maritime career prospects.
In-Depth Discussions to Facilitate Informed Choices
The fair transcends mere institution-student connections by facilitating detailed discussions among students, guardians, and institutions. These conversations delve into various aspects including facilities, fee structures, and personalized guidance tailored to individual requirements.
Complimentary Career Assessments and Counselling
In addition to complimentary entry and career counselling, students can benefit from a free career aptitude test. This comprehensive assessment evaluates over 250 skill attributes, guiding students towards ideal professional paths based on their individual strengths and preferences.
A Pivotal Event for Educational Decision-Making
For many students, the Education Fair marks a pivotal juncture in their educational journey, aiding them in selecting both their preferred program and the most suitable institution to shape their future. Others utilize the fair as a platform to gather crucial information and make well-informed decisions regarding their educational pursuits.
SAPE: Championing Educational Excellence
The SAPE Education Fair stands as a beacon of educational excellence, not only within India but also across Southeast Asia and Africa. SAPE has spearheaded educational fairs in various countries, fostering mutually beneficial connections between students and institutions. Notably, SAPE holds the distinction of being the first Indian organization to orchestrate a fair exclusively dedicated to Indian education.
Empowering Students with Financial Insights
Moreover, the fair equips students with insights into educational expenses and scholarship opportunities, empowering them to make prudent financial decisions regarding their future studies.
Don't Miss Out on this Educational Odyssey!
Mark your calendars and seize the opportunity to embark on your educational journey at the SAPE Education Fair, hosted at the Taj Vivanta, Guwahati on June 8th and 9th, 2024.