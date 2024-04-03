SC Orders Equal Stipend To Medical Students From Other Countries

During a hearing on a petition filed by a group of doctors, a two-judge bench emphasized that medical colleges must provide stipends to foreign medical graduates during their internships. The bench specifically instructed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to furnish details regarding stipend payments at three specific colleges: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College in Vidisha, Dr Laxminarayan Pandey Government Medical College in Ratlam, and Employees State Insurance Corporation Medical College in Alwar.