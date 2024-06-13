Schools in Kamrup (M) District Directed to Postpone Exams During Ambubachi Mela

In view of the upcoming Ambubachi Mela, the Inspector of Schools cum District Mission Coordinator of SSA, Kamrup (M), Dipika Choudhury on Thursday issued a directive to all schools in Kamrup Metro district. As per the instructions received from the District Commissioner, it has been advised that no examinations should be scheduled from June 22 to 26, 2024.
School authorities are directed to take immediate action to ensure that no exams are conducted during these dates. Additionally, schools that have already scheduled examinations on the mentioned dates are required to reschedule them accordingly.
This decision has been made to prevent any inconvenience to students due to the expected heavy influx of devotees visiting Guwahati, Assam, from all over India for the Ambubachi Mela.
For further details and necessary actions, concerned school administrations are urged to comply with this notice promptly.