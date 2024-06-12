Guwahati: Kamup (M) Admin Issues Guidelines for Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya Temple

The Ambubachi Mela, set to commence at the Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple from June 22, has prompted the district administration to convene a meeting chaired by Additional District Commissioner Biswajit Saikia at the Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner's meeting room.
During the meeting, it was emphasized that organizations and groups involved in the Ambubachi Mela cannot independently supply food or drinking water without prior approval from the district administration. Saikia underscored that arrangements for such provisions must be made only with explicit permission, and officials from the food and civil supplies department will be stationed at designated areas to oversee these arrangements.
The Additional District Commissioner noted that due to a portion of devotees seeking refuge at the Basistha Temple in the city during Ambubachi, the Temple authorities have requested the concerned organizations to provide complimentary food and drinking water.
Traditionally, the Ambubachi Mela sees an influx of devotees who receive complimentary food and water while visiting the Shaktipeeth Maa Kamakhya Temple nestled in the Nilachal Hills. Saikia announced that the district administration welcomes individuals or organizations interested in providing disposable footwear to the devotees traversing the upcoming Ambubachi Mela.
These directives aim to ensure the smooth conduct of the Ambubachi Mela while prioritizing the welfare and comfort of devotees attending this revered event.