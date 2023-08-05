Schools in Kamrup (M) Asked to Submit B.Ed. Certificates of Teachers by Aug 6

Following the Assam government’s initiative to scrutinize the certificates of teachers, the Inspector of Schools in Kamrup (Metro) district has directed the principals of all government and provincialized secondary schools under the district to submit the B.Ed. certificates and mark sheets of the teachers employed at their respective schools by August 6.
A letter was issued to the principals, headmasters, and headmistresses of all government and provincialized secondary schools under the district following the instructions of the state government.
“…I have the honour to inform you that as per the instruction letter under reference the B.Ed certificated & Mark sheets of your teaching staff will be verified,” the letter states.
“Therefore, you are requested to submit the B. Ed certificated & Mark sheets (in original) of your B. Ed holder teachers of your school to the undersigned on or before 06.08.2023 without fail,” it added.
It may be mentioned that last month, Assam Government initiated to scrutinize invalid D.El.Ed. and B.Ed. certificates awarded by West Bengal Universities to teachers in the state.
In this regard, the secretary of the Department of School Education sent a letter to the Directors of Elementary and Secondary Education on the instructions received from Chief Minister's Office.
The decision to scrutinize the invalid certificates came after a complaint petition was filed by one Hirok Sarma in the matter of illegal B.Ed. certificates issued from West Bengal Universities raising concern that there are many teachers in the State of Assam whose B.Ed. degrees are awarded by these universities.