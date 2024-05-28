Cyclone "Remal" Prompts Closure of Educational Institutions Across Assam

In response to the heightened threat posed by Cyclone Remal, which has prompted a Red Alert across several districts in Assam, educational institutions in the affected areas will remain closed on May 29, 2024.
The districts of Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj have been placed under a Red Alert, signaling the need for utmost caution and preparedness in the face of the impending cyclone.
In a X (formerly known as twitter) post Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma quoted, “ In light of the Red Alert for Nagaon, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj, all educational institutions in these districts will remain closed on May 29, 2024. Stay safe”.
As Cyclone Remal continues to pose a threat to the region, residents are urged to stay informed, remain indoors, and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.