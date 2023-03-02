SEBA HSLC Exam to be Conducted Under NEP Guidelines from March 3

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2023 is set to start on Friday in Assam and will be conducted under the guidelines of the New Education Policy (NEP).

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has made new changes in four major subjects in regard to NEP.

The four subjects in which the changes have been made are- Mathematics, General Science, English and Social Science.

As per new changes by SEBA, these four subjects will consists of two answer sheets. First answer sheet will consist of eight-page objective-type questions while the second answer sheet will consist of sixteen-page descriptive-type questions.

This year, as many as 4,23,000 candidates will appear for the HSLC exam.

The exam will be held from March 3 to March 20 across 912 exam centers and the practical exams were held on February 24 and 25.

Moreover, the results of the exam will be out within two months of completion of the examination.