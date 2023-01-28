SEBA Introduces New Changes in HSLC Exam 2023

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2023 in Assam will be conducted under guidelines of the New Education Policy (NEP).

In this regard, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has introduced new changes in four major subjects in the syllabus.

The subjects are Mathematics, English, General Science and Social Science.

As per SEBA, each of these subjects will consist of two answer sheets. The first answer sheet will consist of eight pages with objective type questions. The second answer sheet will be 16 pages long that will be descriptive type.

The SEBA had earlier made it mandatory for the affiliated school to enter the marks obtained in the half-yearly examination by their respective students on the Board's online portal.

It may be mentioned that, The HSLC examination, 2023 will be held from March 3 to March 24. The practical exam will be conducted on February 24 and 25.

As many as 4,22,000 candidates will appear in the examination that will be held across 912 centres.

Meanwhile, admit cards will be sent to all examination centers by February 12.