IAF Pilot Dead in Fighter Jets Crash in Madhya Pradesh

One pilot lost his life after two Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets - a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 - crashed during a training exercise in Madhya Pradesh's Morena, earlier on Saturday.

Officials said that body parts of one pilot have been retrieved while two other pilots in the Sukhoi who ejected from their plane were rescued and taken to the hospital in a helicopter.

While one aircraft crashed in Morena, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.

"The possible mid-air collision between the two aircrafts took place when they were flying a simulated combat mission at very high speeds. More details would come out in the court of inquiry," Defence sources said.

The Sukhoi had two pilots, while the Mirage had one pilot, defence sources said. Both aircrafts are used on the frontlines by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The two pilots on the Sukhoi managed to eject and were taken to the hospital in a helicopter. The Mirage pilot lost his life and his relatives have been informed about the incident.

Speaking about wreckage of aircraft found in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, which was earlier reported to be from a charter plane, Superintendent of Police, Morena Ashutosh Bagree said details were being collected.

Officials and local administration are present at the spot.

Defence sources said that an IAF court of inquiry will establish whether the accident happened due to a mid-air collision or not.

Sources further added that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari to gather details on the crash.

(with inputs from ANI)