SEBA Releases Fee Structure, Last Dates For HSLC 2024 Exams

It has come to notice that some of the schools have registered the name of the candidates in their school although the candidate is studying in another school. The Exemption of fees, for such students is not allowed, even if he/she belong to low income category. If any exemption is granted to such candidates, and it is noticed at later stage, Result of the candidates shall be withheld and necessary action will be taken against the Head of the Institution.

The Guardians/Parents of the candidate has to file an application before the Head of the Institution for such exemption.

The Head of the Institution must verify the genuineness of documents submitted by the Parents/Guardians/Students before allowing the exemption of Examination fee. 4) The applicant has to give a photograph of present status of the tree planted by him/her at the time of admission in class IX.

Candidate will be allowed to complete their form fill-up from their parent School only, where their Class IX Registration has been done. No candidate will be allowed to form fill-up from another Institution, if their Registration has not been transferred yet.

The Centre Fee @ Rs.350.00 (Three hundred fifty), only per candidate shall be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam to each of the Centre in due course. In the Examination portal the Centre-in- charge has to provide the Bank details of the Examination account of the Centre for release of Centre fees. 7) For detailed procedure please visit Examination portal sebaregistration.org.

Online Examination portal will start from 9th Oct 2023 to 31st Oct 2023.