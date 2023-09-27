SEBA Releases Fee Structure, Last Dates For HSLC 2024 Exams

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Tuesday issued a notification regarding the dates of form fill-up and online payment for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination along with the fee structure for the same.
Those students who will be appearing in the HSLC examination 2024, will have to complete the registration process online through the portal sebaregistration.org.
The notification mentioned that the online form fill-up will begin from October 9, 2023 and will carry on till October 31, 2023. The last date of online payment/ challan generation is October 31, 2023, while the last date of challan payment at the SBI bank is November 3, 2023. Moreover, the online checklist correction will be available for students till November 18, 2023.
The notification mentioned that detailed instruction regarding the filling-up of form will be available in the Online Examination Portal.
The notification mentioned a series of points to be noted by students. They are:
User ID and Password, for the Online Examination Portal (i.e., sebaregistration.org) will be same as the Class IX Ristration Portal. If User ID and Password is lost, then please contact the Member Secretary, Regional Office, SEBA of your district concerned.
Payment can be made through SBI Online mode or SBI Challan, generated from the portal. For SBI Challan school can deposit it in any nearest SBI branch along with the necessary fees.
Helpline numbers are provided in the Online Examination Portal (sebaregistration.org).
Further, the portal for entering the marks of Internal Assessment (IA) for the candidates of HSLC Examination, 2024 will open from 20th Dec 2023 to 29th Dec 2023. All schools must enter the IA marks of their respective candidates of HSLC Examination, 2024 in the portal. Link for the portal will be notified in due course.
Meanwhile, the SEBA also released the fee structure that candidates appearing for the HSLC exam should take note. According to the notification, the examination fee will be Rs 700, practical examination fee, if applicable, will be Rs 150, centre fee will be Rs 350, and annual recognition fee, which will be paid by the head of the institution, will be Rs 1,000.
The notification also added that those students coming from families with parental annual income is Rs 2 lakh or below and studying in government or provincialized and recognized venture schools will be exempted from paying the fees, only for the candidates, who have registered in Class IX, in the year 2021 and 2022.
The notification mentioned:
It has come to notice that some of the schools have registered the name of the candidates in their school although the candidate is studying in another school. The Exemption of fees, for such students is not allowed, even if he/she belong to low income category. If any exemption is granted to such candidates, and it is noticed at later stage, Result of the candidates shall be withheld and necessary action will be taken against the Head of the Institution.
The Guardians/Parents of the candidate has to file an application before the Head of the Institution for such exemption.
The Head of the Institution must verify the genuineness of documents submitted by the Parents/Guardians/Students before allowing the exemption of Examination fee. 4) The applicant has to give a photograph of present status of the tree planted by him/her at the time of admission in class IX.
Candidate will be allowed to complete their form fill-up from their parent School only, where their Class IX Registration has been done. No candidate will be allowed to form fill-up from another Institution, if their Registration has not been transferred yet.
The Centre Fee @ Rs.350.00 (Three hundred fifty), only per candidate shall be released by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam to each of the Centre in due course. In the Examination portal the Centre-in- charge has to provide the Bank details of the Examination account of the Centre for release of Centre fees. 7) For detailed procedure please visit Examination portal sebaregistration.org.
Online Examination portal will start from 9th Oct 2023 to 31st Oct 2023.
The candidates who have not appeared in any of the internal Examinations of the Class X viz. Unit Test, Half Yearly and Pre-Board Examination, will not be eligible to sit in the HSLC Examination, 2024. In this regard please refer to the Notification No.SEBA/EX/HOLD/75/2023-24/1-A dtd 12 September, 2023.