HSLC Exam in Feb 2024; 50% Paper OMR Based | SEBA Issues Directives

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the introduction of OMR sheets for answering objective-type questions in the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations slated to be held in February 2024.
In a directive issued by SEBA to the Inspector of Schools (AII), the board informed that 50 percent of the total marks will be objective type questions carrying one mark each in core subject including English (CI), General Mathematics (C2), General Science (C3) and Social Science (C4). There will be one OMR sheet in the name of a particular candidate.
For the remaining 50 percent questions, separate answer scripts containing 16 pages will be provided like before.
Further, SEBA issued directions to each school regarding the eligibility criteria of the students for appearing in the HSLC examination 2024. They are as follows:
1) The students who appeared in Unit Test- 1 (except those students who were unsuccessful in HSLC Examination, 2023) and are regularly attending in classes and who will appear in subsequent examinations like Unit Test-II, Half Yearly Examination and Pre-Board Examination.
2) The unsuccessful candidates of HSLC examination, 2023 who are re-admitted in class-X but could not appear in Unit Test-1, have to attend classes regularly and also to appear in Half Yearly Examination, Unit Test-II and Pre-Board Examination.
The board also informed that the procedure of handling of sealed box/carton of confidential material will remain un-changed as done in rescheduled Examination of HSLC Examination, 2023 and HSLC (Compartmental) Examination, 2023.
Thus, sealed carton/ boxes of confidential materials cannot be opened in the transit or in the strong room of Police Station/ Police out Post, SEBA said. They will be opened only in the sorting room of the exam centre. The small packets of confidential materials containing 10 question papers each will be opened only in the examination Hall/Room.
SEBA has asked the Inspector of Schools to inform all students well in advance regarding the changes in the HSLC exam 2024.