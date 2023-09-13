HSLC Exam in Feb 2024; 50% Paper OMR Based | SEBA Issues Directives

1) The students who appeared in Unit Test- 1 (except those students who were unsuccessful in HSLC Examination, 2023) and are regularly attending in classes and who will appear in subsequent examinations like Unit Test-II, Half Yearly Examination and Pre-Board Examination.

2) The unsuccessful candidates of HSLC examination, 2023 who are re-admitted in class-X but could not appear in Unit Test-1, have to attend classes regularly and also to appear in Half Yearly Examination, Unit Test-II and Pre-Board Examination.