SEBA Extends Last Date of Online Form Fill-Up for HSLC Exam 2024 | Check Deets Inside

The deadline for online payment and Challan payment at the State Bank of India, as well as online checklist rectification, has been extended till November 18.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) extended the last date of the form fill-up for appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2024, through the online portal www.sebaregistration.org till November 18, 2023.

The deadline for online payment and Challan payment at the State Bank of India, as well as online checklist rectification, has been extended till November 18.

In a notification, SEBA has also directed the schools to complete their form-fill up process in the stipulated time.

Further, dates will not be extended and no offline form fill up will be accepted in the SEBA office, it said in the order.

