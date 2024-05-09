Several Guwahati Institutes Shine With 100% in HS 2024 Results

Guwahati shined in the Assam Higher Secondary (HS) examinations 2024 with several institutions securing 100 percent pass percentage in the different streams.
Guwahati’s Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School achieved a flawless 100% passing rate. Similarly, Sonaram Higher Secondary School saw every student pass in the Science stream, while TC Government Higher Secondary School recorded a 100% pass rate in the Commerce stream.
The stream-wise pass percentage of candidates in various institutions across Guwahati is as follows:
Arts Stream
Arya Vidyapeeth College – 72%
Arya Vidyapeeth High Secondary School – 90.94%
B. Borooah College – 96.20%
BDS High Secondary School – 96.49
Beltola College Senior Secondary School – 93.86%
Bidya Mandir High Secondary School – 93.33%
Chandrapur Senior Secondary School – 95.89 %
Cotton Collegiate – 91.38%
Cotton University – 98.84%
Dharapur Higher Secondary School – 98.57%
Dimoria College - 97.74%
Dispur College - 87.38 %
Dispur Government Higher Secondary School - 81.52%
Ganesh Mandir Higher Secondary School - 95.32%
Guwahati Commerce College - 85.11%
Gopal Boro Government Higher Secondary School - 82.19%
Guwahati College - 88.95%
Hahara Regional Senior Secondary School - 97.34%
Handique Girls' College - 97.62%
Jalukbari Higher Secondary School - 91.55%
KHS Junior College - 91 .30
Krishna Kanta Handique Government Sanskrit College - 85.71%
KRB Girls College - 78.21%
Kamrup Academy - 92.06%
Kanya College - 89.19%
LC Bharali College - 79.49%
Malabari SS School - 99.13%
Maligaon Railway High School - 98.51%
Narengi Regional College - 81.48%
TC School- 99.28%
Science Stream
Arya Vidyapeeth - 97.56%
Arya College - 85.82%
B. Borooah College - 94.17%
Cotton University - 95.20%
Cotton Collegiate - 86.96%
Dimoria College - 85.81%
Guwahati College - 85.96%
Gopal Boro - 81.94%
Ganesh Mandir High Secondary School - 100%
Commerce College - 85%
Guwahati College - 85.83%
Handique Girls' College - 91.67%
Sonaram High School - 100%
Commerce Stream
Arya Vidyapeeth College - 95.86%
Arya Vidyapeeth Higher Secondary School - 97.86 %
B. Borooah College - 98.76%
Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School - 100%
Chandrapur Senior Secondary School - 97.28%
Cotton Collegiate - 96.10%
Dispur College - 95.33%
Dispur Government Higher Secondary School - 86.25%
Ganesh Mandir HS School - 95.50%
Guwahati Commerce College - 95.47%
Jalukbari Higher Secondary School - 100%
Sonapur College - 100%
TC Girls College - 100%