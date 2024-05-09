Assam HS Results 2024: Which District Performed Better | Check Here

Baksa district in Assam emerged as the best-performing district after students secured top positions in all three streams in the Higher Secondary (HS) final examination 2024 that was declared by the the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Thursday.
Here is an analysis of the district-wise performance of students in the Science, Arts and Commerce streams in the Assam HS examination 2024.
Arts Stream:
Baksa district topped the charts with 97.44 pass percentage followed by Nalbari district with 97.03 pass percentage. Darrang district takes the third position with 96.59 pass percentage.
A total of 3,988 students appeared for the examination in Baksa district out of which 3,886 passed.
A total of 6,729 students appeared for the examination in Nalbari district out of which 6,529 passed.
In Darrang district, a total of 6,454 students had appeared out of which 6,234 students passed.
Science Stream:
Tamulpur district topped the charts with 97.98 pass percentage. Baksa and Jorhat districts follow with 95.89 percent and 95.04 percent respectively.
494 students appeared for the examination in Tamulpur district, out of which 484 students passed.
A total of 556 students appeared for the examination in Baksa district out of which 533 passed.
In Jorhat district, a total of 1,876 students had appeared out of which 1,783 students passed.
Commerce Stream:
Sivasagar district topped the charts with 97.42 pass percentage, followed by Bajali and Baksa districts with 96.91 percent and 95.88 percent respectively.
In Sivasagar district, 378 students passed out of the 388 who appeared for the exam.
In Bajali district, 97 students had appeared out of which 94 passed. Whereas, in Baksa district, 93 students passed out of the 97 students who appeared.