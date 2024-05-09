Assam HS Results 2024: Which District Performed Better | Check Here

Arts Stream:

Baksa district topped the charts with 97.44 pass percentage followed by Nalbari district with 97.03 pass percentage. Darrang district takes the third position with 96.59 pass percentage.

A total of 3,988 students appeared for the examination in Baksa district out of which 3,886 passed.

A total of 6,729 students appeared for the examination in Nalbari district out of which 6,529 passed.

In Darrang district, a total of 6,454 students had appeared out of which 6,234 students passed.