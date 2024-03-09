SFS Guwahati Revolutionizes Education With Innovative Integrated Coaching Program

At the core of the program lies a commitment to holistic development. Designed to provide students with a school experience while preparing for competitive exams, the DIEP program offers in-depth board exam preparation alongside dedicated coaching for IIT JEE, NEET, and CUET. With smaller student-teacher ratios, personalized attention is given to identify and address individual strengths and weaknesses, fostering individuals adept in their subjects with well-honed critical thinking and problem-solving skills.