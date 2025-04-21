‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ Initiative Bags PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

In a proud moment for Assam, the state’s pioneering initiative ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ has been conferred with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 in the Innovation–State category.

Presented on the occasion of Civil Services Day in New Delhi, the award was handed over in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognizing the initiative’s groundbreaking contributions to educational administration in the state.

Dr. Om Prakash, IAS, Managing Director of Samagra Shiksha, Assam, received the award on behalf of the Government of Assam.

‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ has been widely praised for streamlining the state’s educational governance, boosting system efficiency and transparency, and significantly cutting down on public expenditure.

The initiative stands as a shining example of Assam’s drive towards digital governance and innovative public service delivery.

