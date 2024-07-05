Shiksha Setu Axom Portal Bags National e-Governance Award 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state's Shiksha Setu has been honored with the National e-Governance Award 2024. This award has recognized the platform's impact on the education sector through the use of technology.
Sharing the news on social media, Sarma wrote, "Glad to share with great joy that Shiksha Setu has won the National e-Governance Award 2024! This recognition will inspire the goal of transforming the education sector through technology. Congratulations to everyone."
The 'Shiksha Setu Axom' portal is a digital platform that offers 360-degree information of schools, staff, and students. It was launched to streamline day-to-day administrative operations in the field of education and the platform brings together data into a single and more accessible source.
It was designed to enhance administrative efficiency and transparency and the portal helps in managing educational institutions across the state. It provides real-time updates, facilitates communication between stakeholders, and supports decision-making to improve educational outcomes.
With Shiksha Setu, Assam aims to create a more connected and efficient education system, benefiting students, teachers, and administrators alike.