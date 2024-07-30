SIP Abacus Successfully Wraps Up 7th SIP Assam Prodigy 2024

The 7th SIP Assam Prodigy 2024, hosted by SIP Academy India Pvt Ltd, concluded successfully at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre this Sunday. The event, a part of the SIP ABACUS & BRAIN GYM State Competition, attracted over 1,200 students from Guwahati and various districts across Assam.
Participants showcased their exceptional arithmetic skills, demonstrating how young children can surpass calculators in speed and accuracy. The competition highlighted the children's concentration power and memory capability as they solved over 100 arithmetic problems—including addition, subtraction, division, and multiplication—in just three minutes using Abacus Visualization techniques.
The day-long event was a vibrant display of numerical prowess, with students from numerous schools in Guwahati and beyond participating. The competition drew a large audience, including parents, school principals, teachers, and distinguished guests.
SIP Academy India, a leader in abacus-based learning solutions, has been making significant strides in skill development since 2003. With its headquarters in Chennai, SIP Academy operates across 23 states, 350+ cities, and over 1,000 schools.
The organization has successfully trained more than 690,000 children nationwide. In Assam alone, SIP Academy runs 45 learning centers and trains over 12,000 children in Guwahati and surrounding districts, continuing its mission to cultivate sharp intellects and young prodigies.