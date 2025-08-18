“Be Job Givers, Not Job Seekers,” Urges Dr. Dilip Chetry at SITM Graduation Day

Scholars Institute of Technology and Management (SITM) celebrated its Graduation Day at the campus auditorium, awarding Provisional Certificates to graduates affiliated with Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU).

Dr. Dilip Chetry, a renowned scientist and Parivesh Mitra were the Chief Guests. Addressing the graduates, he congratulated them and urged, “Become job givers, not job seekers,” encouraging students to contribute meaningfully to society and fully leverage the training provided by the institute.

The ceremony began with the formal academic procession, followed by the Chief Guest declaring the event open. The Principal administered the graduate oath, and Heads of Departments presented the candidates. The Principal then admitted them to their respective degrees on behalf of ASTU. Certificates were presented by Dr. Chetry, while the Controller of Examinations announced medals and academic awards for meritorious students.

Two special honours — the Academic Excellence Award and Student of the Year Award — were also conferred to recognise outstanding achievements among the graduating batch.

In his address, the Director of SITM highlighted the institute’s academic accomplishments, research initiatives, and student activities. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem and the recessional of the academic procession.

