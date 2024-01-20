SPM IAS Academy Celebrates 75% Success Rate in APSC CCE 2022

The SPM IAS Academy has achieved a remarkable milestone in the realm of civil service examinations, with over 75% of candidates securing positions in the Assam Public Service Commission Combined Competitive Examination (APSC CCE) 2022.
The recent announcement of results by APSC underscores the outstanding performance of SPM IAS Academy candidates, with 689 individuals out of 913 securing high-profile positions.
Notably, 127 candidates benefited from the academy's interview coaching, while 562 candidates successfully completed the foundation and mains courses.
This significant accomplishment not only attests to the academy's exceptional coaching standards but also solidifies its reputation as a leading provider of guidance and success-oriented programs for aspiring civil servants.