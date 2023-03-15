HSLC Paper Leak: Arrests Continue As CID Questions Suspects

The team of Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police investigating the HSLC paper leak incident in the state on Wednesday made another six detentions from Dhemaji.

As per initial information, the CID team arrested six people from Gogamukh in the Dhemaji district of Assam for their alleged involvement in leaking the question paper of General Science subject in the ongoing High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 final examinations in the state.

Officials probing the matter said that two of them are being brought to Guwahati where they will undergo interrogation for having a part in the HSLC paper leak case.

Earlier, six students of Salt Brook Academy in Dibrugarh were brought to Guwahati in similar fashion for questioning by the CID team. They are expected to face thorough interrogation as the HSLC question paper leak incident received a lot of flak, with education minister Ranoj Pegu coming under fire from the opposition.

Meanwhile, another three accused in the matter including two teachers who were arrested from Guwahati for their role in the HSLC paper leak case, will also undergo interrogation today. Those arrested were identified as Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das, teachers by profession and Chittaranjan Rai. A court had remanded them to three days of police custody on Tuesday as the CID team continue to question them.

Moreover, another teacher and a fourth-grade employee were also booked by the police for their alleged role in the HSLC question paper leak. In addition, four people including two minors had been arrested last night in Assam’s Tinsukia in connection with the matter, the district’s superintendent of police had informed.

Keeping up their investigation in the HSLC paper leak case, the CID team probing the matter has now detained one person from Lakhimpur in Assam. According to reports, the CID detained a student of Brahmaputra Valley Academy from Pani Gaon in Lakhimpur.

Furthermore, another person was arrested by Chariduar Police in the Sonitpur district of Assam for having a role in the HSLC question paper leak incident, on behest of the CID. The arrested person is a resident of Borghat in Tezpur, it has been revealed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the two tainted teachers, Jyotirekha Borgohain and Herambo Kumar Das were dismissed from their duties after investigations began into their role in the HSLC paper leak. Later that night, it was informed that six students from Dibrugarh’s Salt Brook Academy were being brought to Guwahati for questioning by the CID for their role in the matter.

Also, Tinsukia SP Gaurav Abhijit Dilip had informed about the arrests of four people including two minors in the HSLC paper leak incident. He said, “Four people, including two teenagers, have been arrested in connection with the HSLC paper leak case. Those arrested were produced before the CJM court in Guwahati.”

He also revealed the names of two of the accused. “Dulu Gogoi and Deepjyoti Burhagohain have been arrested for their involvement in the HSLC paper leak row,” informed the SP.

Reacting on the uproar that took place due to the recent general science paper leak in HSLC examination 2023, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said that it is very unfortunate that teachers are also a part of it.