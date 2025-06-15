SSUHS Declares B.Pharm 8th Semester Results 2025: Over 40 Students Share Top Ranks

The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) has officially declared the results for the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) 8th Semester Examination, held in May 2025. A total of 193 students appeared in the final semester, of which 142 have passed, while results for 46 students have been withheld.

The announcement was made via an official notification issued by the Controller of Examinations on June 11, 2025.

Top Ranks: Multiple Students Share Each Rank

Rank 1

Sanat Kumar Goswami – Roll No: 250191 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Rank 2

Monatrishna Pathak – Roll No: 251912 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

Rank 3

Chiranjeeta Chetry – Roll No: 249813 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Monalisa Sultana – Roll No: 250023 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Samsun Nahar – Roll No: 250183 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Rank 4

Pithrongla Annar – Roll No: 251944 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

Emon Choudhury – Roll No: 249834 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Firdaus Ahmed – Roll No: 249844 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Himanjit Barman – Roll No: 249874 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Junaid Raza – Roll No: 249964 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Megha Sutradhar – Roll No: 250004 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Mridushmoy Roy – Roll No: 250054 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Raihan Bin Azad – Roll No: 250094 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Rank 5

Kunwali Das – Roll No: 251895 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Debabrat Nath – Roll No: 251625 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy

Sultana Tanbira – Roll No: 251695 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy

Rank 6

Ananya Saha – Roll No: 249756 – NEF College of Pharmacy

Ramen Kumar Deka – Roll No: 250116 – NEF College of Pharmacy

Sandamoy Mahanta – Roll No: 250206 – NEF College of Pharmacy

Suhail Ahmed – Roll No: 251516 – NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon

Ummey Habiba – Roll No: 251596 – NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon

Nazbin Karim – Roll No: 289576 – NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon

Rank 7

Punam Chauhan – Roll No: 251967 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Jinna Hossain – Roll No: 251637 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy

Shofial Islam – Roll No: 251687 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy

Rank 8

Afrin Khan - Roll No: 24974 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Raju Ahmed - Roll No: 25117 - NEPEDS College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

Kulsuma Begum - Roll No: 25136 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Rakib Abdin- Roll No: 25156 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Rank 9

Ritiksha Bakshi - Roll No: 25198 - Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

Golap Mostafa Mondal - Roll No: 24986 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Sunandra Deka - Roll No: 25025 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Nurul Hoque - Roll No: 25165 - J. B. Institute of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Rank 10

Bijoy Das - Roll No: 25173 - Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

Bishal Das - Roll No: 24980 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Mridul Hussain Ansary - Roll No: 25004 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

Jyotirmoy Choudhury - Roll No: 25105 - NEPEDS College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

Abinash Barman - Roll No: 25122 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Aisha Siddika - Roll No: 25123 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Bidyut Majumder - Roll No: 25130 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Noosrat Sultana Ahmed - Roll No: 25141 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Nargis Amin Choudhury - Roll No: 25142 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Rowzanara Islam - Roll No: 25149 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Sahid Khan - Roll No: 25150 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Momtaz Begum - Roll No: 25157 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Rahul Zaman Chowdhury - Roll No: 28958 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon

Top Performing Colleges

Students from the following institutions dominated the rankings:

NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati

NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon

Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

NEPEDS College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati

J.B. Institute of Pharmacy, Guwahati

These colleges have consistently produced strong performers across the top 20 ranks.

About SSUHS

The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, based in Guwahati, is Assam’s premier institution for health science education, overseeing degree programs and examinations across pharmacy, medicine, nursing, and allied health sciences.

For more details, including the full merit list and result summary, please check on the official PDF link below.

