SSUHS Declares B.Pharm 8th Semester Results 2025: Over 40 Students Share Top Ranks

The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) has officially declared the results for the Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm) 8th Semester Examination, held in May 2025. A total of 193 students appeared in the final semester, of which 142 have passed, while results for 46 students have been withheld.
The announcement was made via an official notification issued by the Controller of Examinations on June 11, 2025.
Top Ranks: Multiple Students Share Each Rank
Rank 1
-
Sanat Kumar Goswami – Roll No: 250191 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
Rank 2
-
Monatrishna Pathak – Roll No: 251912 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
Rank 3
-
Chiranjeeta Chetry – Roll No: 249813 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
-
Monalisa Sultana – Roll No: 250023 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
-
Samsun Nahar – Roll No: 250183 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
Rank 4
-
Pithrongla Annar – Roll No: 251944 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
-
Emon Choudhury – Roll No: 249834 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
-
Firdaus Ahmed – Roll No: 249844 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Himanjit Barman – Roll No: 249874 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Junaid Raza – Roll No: 249964 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Megha Sutradhar – Roll No: 250004 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Mridushmoy Roy – Roll No: 250054 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Raihan Bin Azad – Roll No: 250094 – NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
Rank 5
- Kunwali Das – Roll No: 251895 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
- Debabrat Nath – Roll No: 251625 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy
- Sultana Tanbira – Roll No: 251695 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy
Rank 6
- Ananya Saha – Roll No: 249756 – NEF College of Pharmacy
- Ramen Kumar Deka – Roll No: 250116 – NEF College of Pharmacy
- Sandamoy Mahanta – Roll No: 250206 – NEF College of Pharmacy
- Suhail Ahmed – Roll No: 251516 – NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon
-
Ummey Habiba – Roll No: 251596 – NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon
-
Nazbin Karim – Roll No: 289576 – NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon
Rank 7
- Punam Chauhan – Roll No: 251967 – Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences
-
Jinna Hossain – Roll No: 251637 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy
-
Shofial Islam – Roll No: 251687 – J.B. Institute of Pharmacy
Rank 8
-
Afrin Khan - Roll No: 24974 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Raju Ahmed - Roll No: 25117 - NEPEDS College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
- Kulsuma Begum - Roll No: 25136 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Rakib Abdin- Roll No: 25156 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
Rank 9
-
Ritiksha Bakshi - Roll No: 25198 - Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
-
Golap Mostafa Mondal - Roll No: 24986 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Sunandra Deka - Roll No: 25025 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Nurul Hoque - Roll No: 25165 - J. B. Institute of Pharmacy, Guwahati
Rank 10
- Bijoy Das - Roll No: 25173 - Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
- Bishal Das - Roll No: 24980 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Mridul Hussain Ansary - Roll No: 25004 - NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
- Jyotirmoy Choudhury - Roll No: 25105 - NEPEDS College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
- Abinash Barman - Roll No: 25122 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Aisha Siddika - Roll No: 25123 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Bidyut Majumder - Roll No: 25130 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Noosrat Sultana Ahmed - Roll No: 25141 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Nargis Amin Choudhury - Roll No: 25142 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Rowzanara Islam - Roll No: 25149 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Sahid Khan - Roll No: 25150 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Momtaz Begum - Roll No: 25157 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
- Rahul Zaman Chowdhury - Roll No: 28958 - NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Nagaon
Top Performing Colleges
Students from the following institutions dominated the rankings:
-
NEF College of Pharmacy, Guwahati
-
NEF College of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Nagaon
-
Regional College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
-
NEPEDS College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Guwahati
-
J.B. Institute of Pharmacy, Guwahati
These colleges have consistently produced strong performers across the top 20 ranks.
About SSUHS
The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, based in Guwahati, is Assam’s premier institution for health science education, overseeing degree programs and examinations across pharmacy, medicine, nursing, and allied health sciences.
For more details, including the full merit list and result summary, please check on the official PDF link below.
