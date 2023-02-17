List of all the State Symbols of Assam

Assam is the easternmost state in India and is situated in the foothills of the Himalayas in the valleys of the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers. The state is blessed with beautiful, lush greenery and a chain of hills and rivers, the Brahmaputra and the Barak being the most significant. Some of the animals and birds native to Asia call this region home, including the one-horned Indian rhinoceros, wild water buffalo, pygmy hog, tiger, and others. Because of its abundance of plant and animal life, the state is a popular vacation spot for ecotourists.

Since the beginning of time, Assam has been the home to people of countless different racial, tribal, and ethnic backgrounds. Assam's renown and prosperity stem in large part from the state's dynamic of racial synthesis and assimilation. The main languages of the state are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, and English.

The total area of Assam is 78,440 square kilometres, and it is surrounded by the other North Eastern states except for Sikkim. Furthermore, it shares a border with the countries of both Bangladesh and Bhutan. The state is strategically situated near the rapidly developing economies of Southeast Asia. Many infrastructure projects are currently underway or planned for Assam, making it an ideal location for businesses seeking to access the ASEAN and BBIN markets.

State symbols serve as some type of iconic or visual representation of the location, fostering a sense of fulfilment and community among the local populace. A state or nation's emblem represents its strength, ethnicity, culture, and occupation. National symbols primarily work to forge unity in order to represent the history, the people, and the pride of the nation. These various signs can take the form of any object, including a bird, flower, animal, tree, flower, fish, or fruit. The symbols can be anything as long as they relate to the significance or history of the location. Here is the full list of Assam’s state symbols.