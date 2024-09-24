Students in Assam's Karbi Anglong Forced to Carry Sand Instead of Attending Classes!

Despite claims by the Assam government of providing quality education for all, the reality in some interior areas tells a different story.
In Diphluso Langmang Ronghang L.P. School, located in Karbi Anglong’s Duar Bagori, students are engaged in carrying sand from the river instead of focusing on their studies.
The headmaster of the school, Philip Singner, is known as a dedicated educator. However, the conditions at the school highlight a gap in the government's education efforts in remote areas.
A video has surfaced showing students performing laborious tasks like carrying sand, raising concerns about the quality of education being provided in such regions.
After witnessing these scenes, one might question whether students are truly receiving a proper education as intended by the government’s policies.