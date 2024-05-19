Swagat Hospitals Donates Science Lab Equipment to Kampur HS & MP School

Continuing their support for education, Swagat Hospitals will donate furniture for classrooms and the teachers' common room at L.O.G. Hindi High School in Guwahati on May 21, 2024. This gesture holds personal significance for Prof. Subhash Khanna, as he spent a few years studying there. By addressing the need for adequate classroom furniture, Swagat Hospitals aims to bolster the school's infrastructure, facilitating the addition of new sections previously constrained by funding limitations.