Swagat Hospitals Donates Science Lab Equipment to Kampur HS & MP School

Swagat Hospitals is intensifying its efforts in community development, particularly in the educational sector. The hospital recently upgraded the science laboratory at Kampur H.S. & M.P. School, a renowned institution founded in 1936.
This initiative follows the legacy of Late Shri S.N. Bhuyan, the founding Chairman of Swagat Group of Hospitals, who previously contributed to renovating the teachers' common room 15 years ago. Now, Swagat Hospitals has stepped forward to enhance the school's science laboratory by donating modern instruments and equipment, ensuring an enhanced learning environment for students.
On May 18, 2024, the Managing Director and Surgeon, Professor Subhash Khanna, alongside Director Professor Swagata Khanna, inaugurated the upgraded science laboratory. Their visit received a warm reception from Principal Mr. Jayanta Goswami and Managing Committee member Mr. Jatin Bora. During the visit, they interacted with twelfth-grade students, aiming to motivate and instill a sense of civic responsibility. This event signifies a significant milestone in Swagat Hospitals' philanthropic endeavors, reaffirming their commitment to educational advancement.
In another initiative, Swagat Hospitals is offering substantial medical discounts to the local community. Teachers in Kampur are entitled to a 25 percent discount on treatments, recognizing their invaluable contribution to education. Furthermore, the hospital extends a 50 percent discount to farmers, acknowledging their crucial role in sustaining regional agriculture. These discounts reflect Swagat Hospitals' dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility and affordability for key community members.
Continuing their support for education, Swagat Hospitals will donate furniture for classrooms and the teachers' common room at L.O.G. Hindi High School in Guwahati on May 21, 2024. This gesture holds personal significance for Prof. Subhash Khanna, as he spent a few years studying there. By addressing the need for adequate classroom furniture, Swagat Hospitals aims to bolster the school's infrastructure, facilitating the addition of new sections previously constrained by funding limitations.
Prof. Dr. Subhash Khanna and Prof. Dr. Swagata Khanna remain steadfast in their commitment to expanding outreach programs. Their objective is to provide assistance and empower individuals facing various challenges, underscoring a genuine commitment to corporate social responsibility and acknowledging the significant impact businesses can have on societal issues.