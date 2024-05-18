Australia To Bring Legislation Limiting Foreign Enrollments At Universities

Australia is preparing to introduce new legislation aimed at capping foreign enrollment at its universities. This move is intended to ensure sustainable growth and alleviate housing pressures in the country.
Under the forthcoming regulations, the education minister will have the authority to set quotas for the maximum number of new international student enrollments that each institution can offer. However, universities with purpose-built student housing will be permitted to exceed these limits.
According to the official website of the Ministers' Media Center, the Australian government will introduce the legislation within this week to "support the integrity and sustainability of the international education sector." This step is part of Australia's ongoing efforts to tighten regulations for international students due to increasing immigration pressures on the housing market.
Recently, Australia has made it more challenging for international students to obtain visas by increasing the required amount of savings to 75 per cent of the national minimum wage. In March, the government also heightened English language requirements for student visas and introduced policies to prevent students from exploiting loopholes to extend their stay. Additionally, a new assessment, the Genuine Student Test, was implemented to ensure that visas are used strictly for educational purposes.