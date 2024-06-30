TISS Dismisses 115 Contractual Employees Across 4 Campuses, Including Guwahati

“Our annual contracts actually ended in May, but at the beginning of this month, we received an email requesting us to continue with institute work until the Tata Trust funding is renewed. So, there was an understanding that the contracts would be renewed. Until yesterday, most of us were working on our online admission duties and by the evening, we received this letter. I have worked here for 11 years, and we had been asking for longer contracts for a while. We haven’t even been given a month’s notice period as stated in our contracts. We have just been given two days to fill a no-dues form to claim our June salaries,” said a faculty member from TISS Guwahati.