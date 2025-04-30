Ten-Year Analysis of ASSEB Results: Arts Stream Faces Challenges, Science and Commerce Shine

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released a comprehensive ten-year analysis of the Division II results across three major streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce – from 2016 to 2025.

The analysis reveals significant trends, shifts, and exceptional years, showcasing the academic journey of students in Assam over the past decade.

Arts Stream Results (2016-2025)

The Arts stream saw a steady fluctuation in the pass percentage over the ten-year period. In 2016, the pass percentage stood at 79.92%, which then dipped slightly to 73.16% in 2017. The years following saw modest improvements, with 75.14% recorded in 2019. However, 2021 marked a significant spike with an impressive pass percentage of 98.93%, possibly reflecting adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic and changes in examination processes. After 2021, the percentage decreased to 70.12% in 2023, before bouncing back to 81.03% in 2025.

Science Stream Results (2016-2025)

In the Science stream, students maintained relatively high pass percentages throughout the decade. Starting with 90.96% in 2016, the results remained above 85% until 2023. The pass percentage decreased slightly to 86.24% in 2017, but by 2020, it had risen to 88.06%. The peak for the Science stream came in 2021, with a near-perfect pass percentage of 99.06%. However, after this extraordinary year, the pass percentage declined to 84.96% in 2023, and the 2025 figure stood at 84.88%, showing a slight dip.

Commerce Stream Results (2016-2025)

The Commerce stream showed a fairly consistent trend, beginning with 86.01% in 2016. There was a slight drop in 2017, with the pass percentage at 82.72%, but it steadily improved in the years that followed, reaching 87.59% in 2019. The standout year for Commerce was 2021, where the pass percentage surged to 99.57%, the highest among all streams. However, the results took a downturn in 2023, with a significant dip to 79.57%. In 2024, the pass percentage rebounded to 87.66%, and the decade concluded with 82.18% in 2025.

Conclusion

The ten-year analysis of SEBA's Division II results for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams highlights both progress and challenges faced by students in Assam. The results show resilience, particularly during the years of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there was a sharp rise in pass percentages, especially in 2021. However, following these high points, the results gradually returned to more typical figures.

While the Arts stream faced some struggles, with a notable drop in 2023, the Science and Commerce streams remained relatively consistent with occasional spikes. The data serves as a reflection of the evolving educational landscape in Assam, showcasing the impact of national and regional events on academic performance.

These insights are crucial for educators, policymakers, and students to understand the patterns and make informed decisions about future academic strategies and interventions.

