Thanksgiving Day 2023: A Time-Honored Tradition of Gratitude and Unity

The Historic Origins

In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and Wampanoag Indians shared an autumn harvest feast, marking one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations. Over the centuries, individual colonies and states celebrated days of thanksgiving. It wasn't until 1863, amid the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be observed each November.

New York became the first state to officially adopt an annual Thanksgiving holiday in 1817. In 1863, amid the Civil War, President Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a day of national observance. Over time, the date shifted, with President Franklin D. Roosevelt settling it as the fourth Thursday in November in 1941.