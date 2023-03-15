Top 10 Least Populated States In India
India is the second-most populous country in the world, with over 1.3 billion people! But this figure is not evenly distributed. Some places are more populous than others. We keep hearing about the most populated states in India, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. But, on the other side of the spectrum, there are states where the population distribution is very sparse. In other words, diverse demographics are observed throughout the Indian subcontinent. There are numerous reasons for such diversity. These range from geographical to political. Here is a list of the 10 least populous states in India based on the 2011 Census.
1. Sikkim
Sikkim has the lowest population of any state in India. The 2011 census revealed a total population of 610,577 in Sikkim. Furthermore, it has one of the lowest population densities in all of India. According to the Census of India from 2011, Sikkim's population was less than 0.05% of the country as a whole.
2. Mizoram
According to the most recent census (2011), the total population of this Indian state in the northeast was 1,097,206 people. In other words, Mizoram is home to nearly 0.09% of India's total population.
3. Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh has the largest landmass in the entire Northeast of India. But with only 17 people per square mile, it has the lowest population density of any state. As of the 2011 Census, it was home to only 1,383,727 people out of a total population of 1.2 billion.
4. Goa
Goa was a part of the Union Territory of India alongside Daman and Diu. However, in 1987, the UT was split in two, and Goa became India's 25th state. It is about 3,702 square feet in size and provides a home to 0.12% of the total population of India. That translates to roughly 1,458,545 people.
5. Nagaland
We have Nagaland in the fifth position. According to the 2011 Census, Nagaland had a population of 1,978,502, making up about 0.16 percent of India's total population.
6. Manipur
According to the Census of India in 2011, Manipur had a total population of 1,721,756. That translates to nearly 0.2 percent of the country's total population.
7. Meghalaya
Geographically, Meghalaya takes up about 22.480 square kilometers, and its people make up about 0.25 percent of India's total population. The 2011 census revealed a total population of 2,966,889 people.
8. Tripura
In the eighth position, we have another northeastern state, i.e Tripura. Tripura has a population of 1,673, 917 people, which is nearly 0.3% of the total population.
9. Himachal Pradesh
Rough and wild terrains cover a large portion of the geographical area of Himachal Pradesh. Because of this, it is home to only 6,864,602 people. In other words, it is home to nearly 0.57% of India’s total population.
10. Uttarakhand
In the 10th position, we have Uttarakhand. With nearly 10,086,292 people, it is home to around 0.83% of the total Indian population.