Top 10 Least Populated States In India

India is the second-most populous country in the world, with over 1.3 billion people! But this figure is not evenly distributed. Some places are more populous than others. We keep hearing about the most populated states in India, such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc. But, on the other side of the spectrum, there are states where the population distribution is very sparse. In other words, diverse demographics are observed throughout the Indian subcontinent. There are numerous reasons for such diversity. These range from geographical to political. Here is a list of the 10 least populous states in India based on the 2011 Census.