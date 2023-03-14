Best Waterfalls To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is known for its stunning natural beauty, and its waterfalls are among its most spectacular attractions. The state is home to numerous waterfalls that are fed by the glacial waters of the Himalayan range, making for an unforgettable sight. Some of the most popular waterfalls in Arunachal Pradesh include the Nuranang Falls, which is located about 40 kilometers from Tawang and is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in the region. The Sirki Waterfalls and Bap Teng Kang Waterfalls are also stunning sights that offer a unique and unforgettable experience for visitors. The state is also home to Jung Falls, which is located in the Pijeriang valley and is a must-visit destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers. Overall, Arunachal Pradesh's waterfalls are a testament to the natural beauty and diversity of the region. Visitors can enjoy the serenity and beauty of these falls, which offer a unique and unforgettable experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. In this article, we will be looking into the details of all the waterfalls in Arunachal Pradesh.
Nuranang Falls, also known as Jang Falls or Bong Bong Falls, is a breathtaking waterfall located approximately 40 kilometers from Tawang town in Arunachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of 6000 feet, it is one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the region. The waterfall is formed by River Nuranang, which originates from the northern slope of Sela pass before merging with River Tawang. It is said that during the Indo-China war, a Monpa tribal girl named Nura provided aid to an Indian soldier, and the waterfall was named after her.
To get to Nuranang Falls, take a break on your journey to Tawang and stop at this natural wonder. The falls are about 2 kilometers from Jang town and are approximately 100 meters high. Don't forget to take photographs of the stunning surroundings. Additionally, there is a Hydel power station located nearby that you can visit.
The best time to visit Nuranang Falls is from October to April, during the pleasant summer months in Tawang. The nearest airport is in Guwahati, which is well-connected to major cities in India. From there, take a car to Tezpur and then to Tawang. Alternatively, helicopter services are available from Guwahati to Tawang at a cost of Rs. 400 for adults and Rs. 2,500 for children. Regular bus services are also available from Tawang to Nuranang Falls.
When visiting the falls, be aware of potential dangers. The Nuranang river has a tendency to overflow during the monsoon season, making it unsafe to visit the falls. There are also uneven rocks to scramble around, so take care when exploring. Additionally, there are no restroom facilities at the falls. Many accidents have occurred during the hike down due to heavy rains, so exercise caution when exploring the area.
Nuranang Falls gained fame after being featured in the song "Tanhai Tanhai" from the Bollywood movie Koyla, starring Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1997. Don't miss the chance to witness the beauty of this natural wonder on your trip to Tawang.
Sirki Waterfalls is a natural wonder located in Arunachal Pradesh, India. It is situated in the West Kameng district, approximately 15 kilometers from Bomdila town. The waterfall is named after the nearby village of Sirki and is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
Sirki Waterfalls is surrounded by lush greenery and rocky terrain, making it a picturesque spot for nature lovers. The waterfall is approximately 40 meters high and is fed by the Dirang River. Visitors can take a dip in the cool waters or simply relax and enjoy the serene surroundings.
The best time to visit Sirki Waterfalls is during the monsoon season, from June to September, when the waterfall is at its fullest. To get to the falls, take a bus or taxi from Bomdila town. The journey is scenic and takes about 30 minutes. Overall, Sirki Waterfalls is a must-visit destination in Arunachal Pradesh, offering a refreshing break from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Bap Teng Kang Waterfalls, also known as the "BTK Waterfalls," is a stunning natural wonder located in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The waterfall is located near the town of Dirang and is a popular destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.
Bap Teng Kang Waterfalls is approximately 100 meters high and is surrounded by lush greenery and rocky terrain. Visitors can enjoy a refreshing dip in the cool waters of the falls or simply relax and enjoy the serene surroundings. The waterfall is also a great spot for hiking and camping.
The best time to visit Bap Teng Kang Waterfalls is during the monsoon season, from June to September, when the waterfall is at its fullest. To get to the falls, visitors can take a bus or taxi from Dirang town. The journey is scenic and takes about 30 minutes.
Overall, Bap Teng Kang Waterfalls is a must-visit destination in Arunachal Pradesh, offering a unique and memorable experience for travelers.
The hot water springs in Arunachal Pradesh are a unique natural attraction that draws visitors from all over the world. Located in the picturesque district of Tawang, these springs are a great place to relax and rejuvenate.
The hot water springs are located about 6 kilometers from the town of Dirang and are fed by geothermal energy. The water in the springs is rich in minerals and is believed to have therapeutic properties that can help alleviate various ailments. Visitors can enjoy a relaxing bath in the warm waters while admiring the beautiful surroundings.
Apart from the hot springs, the area is also known for its scenic beauty and wildlife. Visitors can take a trek through the nearby forests to catch a glimpse of the rare and endangered species that call the region home.
Overall, the hot springs in Arunachal Pradesh are a must-visit destination for travelers looking to unwind and rejuvenate amidst stunning natural surroundings.
Jung Falls, also known as Nye-mae-el Falls, is a majestic waterfall located in the stunning Pijeriang valley of Arunachal Pradesh. The falls are located about 5 kilometers from the town of Tawang and are fed by the glacial waters of the Tawang river.
Jung Falls is approximately 100 meters high and is surrounded by lush greenery and rocky terrain. The falls are a popular destination for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers, who can enjoy a refreshing dip in the cool waters of the falls or simply relax and enjoy the serene surroundings.
Visitors can also enjoy a scenic hike through the nearby forests, where they can catch a glimpse of the rare and endangered species that call the region home.
The best time to visit Jung Falls is during the monsoon season, from June to September, when the waterfall is at its fullest. Overall, Jung Falls is a must-visit destination in Arunachal Pradesh, offering a unique and unforgettable experience for travelers.