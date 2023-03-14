Best Waterfalls To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh

Nuranang Falls

Nuranang Falls, also known as Jang Falls or Bong Bong Falls, is a breathtaking waterfall located approximately 40 kilometers from Tawang town in Arunachal Pradesh. Situated at an altitude of 6000 feet, it is one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the region. The waterfall is formed by River Nuranang, which originates from the northern slope of Sela pass before merging with River Tawang. It is said that during the Indo-China war, a Monpa tribal girl named Nura provided aid to an Indian soldier, and the waterfall was named after her.

To get to Nuranang Falls, take a break on your journey to Tawang and stop at this natural wonder. The falls are about 2 kilometers from Jang town and are approximately 100 meters high. Don't forget to take photographs of the stunning surroundings. Additionally, there is a Hydel power station located nearby that you can visit.

The best time to visit Nuranang Falls is from October to April, during the pleasant summer months in Tawang. The nearest airport is in Guwahati, which is well-connected to major cities in India. From there, take a car to Tezpur and then to Tawang. Alternatively, helicopter services are available from Guwahati to Tawang at a cost of Rs. 400 for adults and Rs. 2,500 for children. Regular bus services are also available from Tawang to Nuranang Falls.

When visiting the falls, be aware of potential dangers. The Nuranang river has a tendency to overflow during the monsoon season, making it unsafe to visit the falls. There are also uneven rocks to scramble around, so take care when exploring. Additionally, there are no restroom facilities at the falls. Many accidents have occurred during the hike down due to heavy rains, so exercise caution when exploring the area.

Nuranang Falls gained fame after being featured in the song "Tanhai Tanhai" from the Bollywood movie Koyla, starring Shahrukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in 1997. Don't miss the chance to witness the beauty of this natural wonder on your trip to Tawang.

Sirki Waterfalls

Sirki Waterfalls is a natural wonder located in Arunachal Pradesh, India. It is situated in the West Kameng district, approximately 15 kilometers from Bomdila town. The waterfall is named after the nearby village of Sirki and is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

Sirki Waterfalls is surrounded by lush greenery and rocky terrain, making it a picturesque spot for nature lovers. The waterfall is approximately 40 meters high and is fed by the Dirang River. Visitors can take a dip in the cool waters or simply relax and enjoy the serene surroundings.

The best time to visit Sirki Waterfalls is during the monsoon season, from June to September, when the waterfall is at its fullest. To get to the falls, take a bus or taxi from Bomdila town. The journey is scenic and takes about 30 minutes. Overall, Sirki Waterfalls is a must-visit destination in Arunachal Pradesh, offering a refreshing break from the hustle and bustle of city life.